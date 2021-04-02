FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 12-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Thursday evening, police say.
Police say they responded to the incident at around 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of Knox Street. Officers found the victim who had been shot in her front yard.
According to police, two vehicles passed by the area and people inside were shooting at each other when the child was struck by gunfire.
She was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
No suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate.