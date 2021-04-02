DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday was a million-dollar day in DeSoto. That’s the value of four full ride scholarships to TCU, all part of the University’s ‘Community Scholars’ initiative.

For senior Breona Jones, an email sealed the deal.

“I went to go look at it… as I was scrolling, I had to get on my knees and pray right then,” she shares with a laugh, “because, whether I get it or not, it’s still going to be fine.”

The news was better than fine. It was absolutely fabulous: a scholarship valued at $260,000.

“It was like this is where I’m supposed to go– even before the scholarship came. I just kept seeing things that were pointing me in that direction,” says Jones– agreeing that “purple’s looking great!”

TCU launched the community scholars program some twenty years ago as a vehicle to increase diversity on the campus. The scholarships cover room, board, tuition, books and a 17-week opportunity to study abroad.

“Definitely an accomplishment that made me really proud,” says scholarship recipient Michelle Kalu at a celebration at the high school today. Twins Jazzie and Jazmine Jackson were also awarded scholarships.

Over the years, DeSoto’s partnership with TCU has produced some 50 community scholars and every single one has gone on to earn their degrees… their success also motivating younger students.

“These are my friends,” Kalu says of former scholarship recipients, “people I see every day. And just talking to them and getting to know them, it really inspired me to want to push myself to get the scholarship as well.”

The scholarships are a tremendous accomplishment for the students and a huge relief for parents.

“My Mom? Over the top excited,” says Breona Jones. “She was jumping up and down… getting emotional, like she wanted to cry, but she didn’t want to show it. It was a great moment.”

But, Thursday her mother, Carolyn Jones, couldn’t hold back the tears.

“I had to pray on it day and night,” admits the elder Jones, “because I’m like, `Lord, I know my baby wants to go to school’ … so I knew something would be out there for her and it came our way and I couldn’t even believe it!”

And Breona is already feeling like a horned frog, adding with a huge smile, “I am READY!”