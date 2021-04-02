NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to find whomever killed a man found near a bus stop at 1300 S. Buckner Blvd. last Saturday, March 24.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call regarding a sick person around 7:00 that morning.

That’s where they found Robert Lake, 62.

They rushed him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“The victim’s injuries are consistent with possible homicidal violence,” Dallas Police said in a news release, Friday, April 2.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information on this crime to contact Det. Morgan with the Homicide Unit at (214) 425-9905, or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com. Reference case number 055667-2021.

Also, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

The phone number is  214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

