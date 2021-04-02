IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four kittens are alive and well thanks to the actions of Officer Morgan Conder with the Irving Police Department.
The cats were trapped under the hood of Jenna Heftman's car, who's the co-captain of Nimitz High School's cheer team.
The team gave Officer Conder a shoutout on their Instagram page.
“Shout out to @irvingpolicedepartment ‘s awesome Officer Conder and @nimitz_petcare for helping us rescue 4 kittens from being trapped in our co-captain’s @jennaheftman car hood area! Today was definitely an adventure!”
