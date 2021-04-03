LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A murder warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old boy who is accused of killing an 18-year-old at Little Elm Park Friday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to a shots fired call at the Beach Pavilion at the park at around 8 p.m.
The victim, later identified as Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, of Paloma Creek, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound but died from his injuries Saturday morning.
Police said they identified the suspected shooter as a 16-year-old from Savannah, Texas and are working to locate him.
According to police, investigators believe the incident involved a disturbance between two sets of brothers.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.975.0460.