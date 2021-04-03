NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway into an incident where a suspect forced a female victim into his SUV at gunpoint in a Denton neighborhood Saturday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to the 2000 block of Del Mar Court just before 11:45 a.m. The victim told officers an SUV approached her while she was walking her dog and that the driver pulled out a gun and told her to get into the vehicle.

According to police, the victim said she got in but was able to escape after a short distance without injury. The suspect drove away before officers arrived.

An accurate description of the suspect was not available, but police released a picture of the vehicle the suspect was driving. It’s described as a silver or light blue, older SUV with a dark interior.

Anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle that matches the picture is urged to call 911 or police at 940.349.7812.

Police also said a “strikingly similar incident” was reported by a victim to the Corinth Police Department about 15 minutes before the Denton incident. The two incidents have not been confirmed to be linked, but authorities are looking into the possibility.

