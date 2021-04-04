DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old was found dead in Dallas early Sunday morning, and police are investigating as a murder.
Police said they responded to 7800 block of Sovereign Row at around 3:20 a.m. and found the victim, identified as Kovion Williams, with a gunshot wound.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Further information has not been released as police continue to investigate.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.605.1557.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.