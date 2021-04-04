DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A large, three-alarm fire destroyed four apartment buildings that were under construction in the Old East Dallas area Saturday evening, officials said.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews responded to the fire at around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Scurry Street and Burlew Street.
There were about 60 to 65 firefighters involved in putting out the flames, and they were able to get it under control just after midnight.
The department said four buildings, which totaled 14 apartments, were destroyed. There were no injuries reported or occupants due to the buildings being under construction.
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, smoke from the fire was visible on doppler radar at around 11:20 p.m.