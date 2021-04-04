CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in three separate kidnapping attempts in Corinth and Denton this weekend.

Corinth police said the latest incident happened Sunday afternoon on Lake Sharon Drive between FM 2499 and Oakmont Drive and that the suspect, who did not display a firearm, tried to lure a female victim into his vehicle.

The suspect was wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and a medical mask, police said. Police believe the vehicle was the same used in two previous incidents.

On Saturday, Denton police reported an attempted kidnapping in the 2000 block of Del Mar just before 11:45 a.m. The victim told officers she was walking her dog when a driver pulled up to her in an SUV and demanded she get inside at gunpoint.

The victim got inside but was able to escape after a short distance without injury, police said. The suspect drove away before officers arrived.

An accurate description of the suspect was not available, but police released a picture of the vehicle the suspect was driving. It’s described as a silver or light blue, older SUV with a dark interior.

Minutes before the Denton incident, Corinth police said a female jogger was running near Oakmont Drive and Park Palisades at around 11:30 a.m. when the same type of vehicle approached her. The driver pulled out a handgun and told her to get in the SUV, police said.

The jogger was able to get away as the driver fled the scene, according to police. Police said the suspect was wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and a medical mask.

Police are asking anyone who spots the suspect vehicle to call 911. Corinth police can be reached at 940.349.1600, and Denton police can be reached at 940.349.7812.