RALEIGH, N.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness didn’t return to the bench for the third period of Sunday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to COVID protocols.
The team announced the development in between the second and third periods. Further information was not immediately released.
READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Dallas
Assistant Coach John Stevens will assume head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the game.#GoStars
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 5, 2021
Assistant Coach John Stevens took over head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the game.
Carolina ended up winning 1-0 on Jordan Martinook’s goal.
On Saturday, Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin was placed in the league's COVID protocol. He had been the expected starter for that game, but rookie Jake Oettinger had in 41 saves in a 3-2 victory.
