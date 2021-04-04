ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers are playing their first ever regular season game in front of fans at Globe Life Field on Monday.
Back in March, the team announced it would be opening the ballpark at 100% capacity with safety and health protocols in place
The Rangers’ new home opened in 2020, but fans were not allowed to attend regular season games during the abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A limited amount of fans, however, were able to attend the NLCS and World Series games at the ballpark.
Now the team is looking forward to welcoming fans at home games this season, starting with the April 5 opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Rangers posted a Twitter thread of what attendees need to know about the home opener before the 3:05 p.m. first pitch.
Coming to #OpeningDay tomorrow?
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 5, 2021
Health and safety protocols include requiring fans to wear masks inside the ballpark except when eating or drinking and having concession and retail locations go cashless.
For more information, the Rangers have separate webpages about what fans need to know:
The Rangers enter their home opener with a 1-2 record after a series against the Kansas City Royals.