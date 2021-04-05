DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When twins Sohani and Saveer Rannani turned 16 in February, it wasn’t their driver’s license they wanted. Their ticket to freedom was the vaccine.

“We were just excited. We were like, ‘When we turn 16, we want to get it,'” said Sohani.

“I think it really means to get outside, hang out with my friends more and just have a little more freedom in my life,” said Saveer.

Helical Health partnered with Coppell ISD and Tom Thumb to host a vaccination clinic on Monday meant for the youngest eligible recipients. It filled up in just 45 minutes. Dr. Niraj Mehta hopes to host another vaccination clinic for teens, possibly as early as next week.

“We’re really confident that the vaccines work and that they’re going to help us get back to our way of living,” he said.

That’s the message Dallas County is sending out as well. They’ve offered appointments to nearly all of the 1.1 million people who signed up on the county list and are encouraging those who haven’t registered to do so. For mom Courtney Miller, having her 16 and 17-year-olds vaccinated was the only way to feel comfortable resuming the activities they love.

“Oh goodness, what won’t we do?” she said. “Having family gatherings for graduation parties, and my son’s going to camp this summer, so it’ll be like life again.”