WHITESBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An off-duty Celina police officer and his daughter were killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Grayson County Monday afternoon, officials said.
The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 567 near Old Sanborn Ranch, just east of Whitesboro.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said there were several vehicles eastbound on the road that were stopped for a school bus dropping off students. A garbage truck going eastbound was going over a hill and didn’t stop in time, causing a chain-reaction crash with at least five other vehicles.
Celina City Manager Jason Laumer confirmed one of the department's officers and his daughter died in the crash. Their identities have not yet been released.
“While law enforcement officials are currently involved in a very intense, ongoing accident investigation, I can confirm that one of our off-duty police officers and his family were involved in a tragic accident in Grayson County this afternoon. As we await more details from the scene, I’m asking the people of our city and this region to pray for this officer’s family, including those who are receiving very critical treatment at this time. We will offer an update as soon as details are available,” Laumer said in a statement.
There were several other victims who were taken to hospitals in unknown condition, according to Texas DPS.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.