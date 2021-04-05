WHITESBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An off-duty Celina police officer and his young daughter were killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Grayson County Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 567 near Old Sanborn Ranch, just east of Whitesboro.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said there were several vehicles eastbound on the road that were stopped for a school bus dropping off students. A garbage truck going eastbound was going over a hill and didn’t stop in time, causing a chain-reaction crash with at least five other vehicles.

Celina city officials later confirmed 33-year-old officer KC Robinson and his 6-year-old daughter, Brynlee, died at the scene of the crash. Robinson was with the department for over three years.

“Every heart in this tight-knit community breaks tonight as we learn of the loss of Detective KC Robinson and his daughter, Brynlee,” said Celina Mayor Sean Terry. “Detective Robinson served our city as passionately as he loved his family, and we will deeply miss his presence on our streets and in our lives.”

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that Detective Robinson and his daughter have died in this tragic accident. Our hearts and prayers are with the Robinson family and our Celina police family, as this entire community grapples with this horrific news,” City Manager Jason Laumer said.

There were several other victims who were taken to hospitals in unknown condition, according to Texas DPS.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.