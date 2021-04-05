DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A police chase in Dallas has officers pursuing an ambulance along several North Texas highways and side streets.
Officials are calling it an 'active situation' and have only confirmed that an ambulance was stolen from a Dallas fire station.
Chopper 11 is over the chase that last had the ambulance thief traveling north on Central Expressway, near the George Bush Turnpike.
Police are in pursuit.
The ambulance traveled in an HOV lane before crossing three lanes of traffic and exiting the highway at Allen Drive. The driver continued down the service road before eventually pulling into a residential area.
To avoid one squad car trying to block it's path, the driver hopped a curb and drove through the front yards of several houses before continuing down a street and through several busy intersections.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.