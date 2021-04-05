DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A police chase involving a stolen ambulance in Dallas has ended with a suspect in custody.
Authorities were involved in the chase through various highways and side streets Monday afternoon. Officials confirmed the ambulance was stolen from a Dallas fire station.
Chopper 11 was over the chase that had the ambulance traveling on roads such as Central Expressway, near the George Bush Turnpike.
The ambulance traveled in an HOV lane before crossing three lanes of traffic and exiting the highway at Allen Drive. The driver continued down the service road before eventually pulling into a residential area.
To avoid one squad car trying to block it's path, the driver hopped a curb and drove through the front yards of several houses before continuing down a street and through several busy intersections.
After running over what appeared to be spike strips set by police, the ambulance became disabled in McKinney near McKinney National Airport. The suspect ran away from the vehicle but was soon cornered by authorities after a brief foot chase.