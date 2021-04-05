DOWNTOWN DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department Central Investigative Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who stole from Neiman Marcus in downtown.
The suspects were seen on separate occasions on surveillance video taking property from the luxury store located at 1618 Main Street.
If anyone has information on this offense or the identity of the pair, they are asked to call Detective Lonnie Howard, at 214-670-5082 or by email at lonnie.howard@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 816368-2020.