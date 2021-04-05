DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas detective Victor Lucas arrested Daniel Flores, 21, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence on April 5.
Detective Lucas executed a search warrant at Flores’ home at 7209 Lake June Road. He said Flores and his family came outside peacefully without any resistance.
The operation also resulted in the seizure of: a stolen Smith & Wesson 380 handgun, Spikes Tactical AR-15 Rifle, Draco-AK 47 Rifle (modified to pistol), 187 rounds of ammunition, soft body armor and 27 grams of Marijuana.