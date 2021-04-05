'A Little More Freedom,' Local Teens Pumped About Getting Their COVID VaccineWhen twins Sohani and Saveer Rannani turned 16 in February, it wasn’t their driver’s license they wanted. Their ticket to freedom was the vaccine.

4 hours ago

Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations On The Decline But Don't Let Up Just YetStephen Love, president of the DFW Hospital Council, says it's important to not let your guard down yet even though COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining.

4 hours ago

Vikings CB Jeff Gladney Turns Self In To Dallas County Jail For Allegedly Assaulting GirlfriendIn regards to a phone, records show a woman who said she was in a relationship with Jeff Gladney said he tried "... pulling [her] by her hair trying to hold her still in order to get the Face ID to work."

5 hours ago