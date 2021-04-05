FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police officer is recovering after an early morning accident left the front-end of a squad car crushed.
The crash happened just after 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and South Beach Street.
The incident is still being investigated, but officials believe a vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit the patrol unit — which was marked.
The officer, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was taken to and area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.
No word on if the driver was arrested or charged and investigators haven’t said if alcohol was a factor in the crash.