FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting at a car wash in Fort Worth Monday afternoon, police said.
Police said they responded to the incident just before 2 p.m. at JR’s Car Wash in the 5400 block of Ramey Avenue. Officers learned there was a confrontation between two individuals that led to one of them shooting the other.READ MORE: 'A Little More Freedom,' Local Teens Pumped About Getting Their COVID Vaccine
The victim was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.READ MORE: Allen Police Find 6 Dead, Say Suicide Pact Shared On Social Media Mentions 'Killing Family'
The suspected gunman fled the scene before officers arrived.MORE NEWS: Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines
Further details were not immediately made available as police continue to investigate.