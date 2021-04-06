DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man after he was found shot in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they responded to a welfare check in the 10400 block of Checota Drive at around 4:40 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove area.
The victim, identified as Mateo Jovani Hernandez, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is being investigated as a murder, and police do not have any suspects at this time.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.3623. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.