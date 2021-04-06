TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal officials say he netted more than $935,000 by filing fake tax returns, now a 34-year-old Arlington man is headed to federal prison.
Glenn Boggus pleaded guilty to filing a false claim for refund from the IRS back in January. He was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars and ordered to pay some $500,000 in restitution.
In plea papers, Boggus admitted that in January 2017, he filed a fraudulent individual income tax return, Form 1040, that claimed a $1.14 million tax refund for tax year 2016. He also submitted a false wage and tax statement, Form W-2, reporting $5,647,888 in wages and $3,333,116 in withholdings, which he knew to be false because the company he claimed to work for was fake.
The IRS sent Boggus a check in the amount of $935,432.56 for his alleged tax refund. In March 2017, he attempted to deposit the check into a bank.
As part of his plea, Boggus also admitted that for tax years 2013 through 2015, he executed a similar scheme to defraud the government, submitting false tax returns claiming he had paid certain withholdings and was entitled to tax refunds. He said he knowingly filed his tax returns in which he claimed fraudulent tax refunds from the IRS for more than $33,000 for tax year 2013, more than $323,500 for tax year 2014, and more than $257,500 for tax year 2015.