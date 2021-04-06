AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — So-called vaccine passports have been officially prohibited in Texas.
On April 6 Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order restricting state agencies or political subdivisions from creating COVID-19 passports, or any other 'receipt' detailing an individual's vaccination status.
The order also prohibits organizations receiving public funds from requiring consumers to provide documentation of vaccine status in order to receive any service or enter any place.
"Everyday, Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But, as I've said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced," said Abbott.
The governor said the public health of Texans will will be protected, but without treading on personal freedoms.
In a recent interview infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the federal government won't be mandating vaccine passports for travel and businesses. The White House has indicated that any potential passports would come from the private sector, with little direct involvement from the government.
The idea of vaccine passports have become controversial, as local government and businesses consider whether to require them. They’ve also become a partisan issue, with Republicans across the country denouncing them as government overreach and an invasion of privacy.