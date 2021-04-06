By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is on the lookout for scammers who are selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, a crime that can send someone to prison for five years.

Special Agent Scott Argiro from the FBI’s Pittsburgh office spoke with KDKA on Monday.

He says scammers are taking advantage of the opportunity to create these fake cards, which violate the same kind of laws as fake drivers licenses and fake passports.

“Yeah, scammers are making money. It hasn’t been set as a mandate to travel or to access places yet. We can only assume that it may come to that point. It’s not regulated by the FBI, that’s by lawmakers and Congress, but people are trying to get ahead of it.

Special Agent Argiro emphasizes how important it is to keep your personal information off of social media, and that includes whatever information might be on your vaccine cards.

“To give you an understanding, this is almost like trademark violation. When you watch a movie, you see the FBI warning that they’ll investigate. It’s very similar with vaccine cards stamped with the HHS and CDC seals. Fraudulent use of those seals is a trademark violation that is punishable by the U.S Code,” Special Agent Argiro said.

The FBI says you can do more than just keep your vaccine card off of social media.

If you see any kind of fraud related to COVID-19 or you’re solicited to hand over information, you can contact them FBI and drop them a tip online or over the phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI.