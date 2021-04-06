NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcycle rider died on April 5 when he collided with a Lexus SUV making a left turn on Lake Ridge Pkwy at I-20.

Marco Antonio Garcia, 37, of Grand Prairie, died at the scene.

The two occupants of the SUV, a 35 year old male and a 62 year old female passenger, were not injured when Garcia’s 2006 Victory motorcycle hit them.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

