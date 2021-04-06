GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old has died by gunfire, allegedly at the hands of 19-year-old Michael DeLeon.
Police said shortly after 2 a.m. on April 6, the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a local hospital on a shooting investigation.
The victim, identified as Chris Palma was transported to the hospital by an acquaintance after he was shot at a home in the 1900 block of S. State Highway 161. Palma was later pronounced deceased.
Detectives determined Palma and DeLeon were involved in an argument when he shot the victim. Both teens knew one another before the fatal shooting.
DeLeon was arrested and is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a murder charge.
This case remains under investigation.
