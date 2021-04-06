FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect wanted for assaulting an officer is currently in a standoff with law enforcement and a SWAT team in Fort Worth.
The scene of the standoff is in the 4900 block of Vega Court, just off Interstate-20.READ MORE: Debate Intensifying Over Proposed Texas Election Law Bills
Police said they were serving a warrant when a standoff ensued.READ MORE: Police Say Michael DeLeon, 19, Killed 18-Year-Old Chris Palma By Gunfire
An armored SWAT vehicle and numerous officers in SWAT gear could be seen from Chopper 11.
Further details have not yet been released as authorities continue to work the scene.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Case At DFW Airport Tower Causes Brief 'Ground Stop,' Operations Moved To Alternate Location
This is a developing story and will be updated.