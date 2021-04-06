NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas mother Madison McDonald called 911 from the lobby of the Irving Police Department Monday night to admit killing her two daughters, 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald and 6-year-old Archer Hammond.

Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves said McDonald was “very calm,” when she called to admit smothering her daughters.

Madison McDonald (credit: Irving Police Dept.)

The 30-year-old was arrested in the lobby and later charged with two counts of capital murder of a person under the age of 10.

When officers went to her home in the 700 block of Cowboys Parkway, they had to force the apartment door open. Once inside, they found the children’s bodies.

Officer Reeves said police have been out to McDonald’s home before but would not elaborate on what those calls entailed.

McDonald is currently at the Irving City jail with no bail set.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and the Irving Police Department is requesting anyone with information to contact them at (972) 273.1010 (24hrs). Additionally, you may submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

 

 

 

 

