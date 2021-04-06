AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick held a news conference to discuss the Election & Ballot Security Bill, which was recently passed by the Texas Senate.
“People in America have lost faith in their elections. And that is why SB7 is needed,” he said.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Marco Antonio Garcia Dies After Colliding With Lexus SUV
Speaking from the Lieutenant Governor’s Reception Room in the Texas Capitol, Patrick weighed in on Senate Bill 7, which would limit extended early voting hours, prohibit drive-thru voting and make it illegal for local election officials to proactively send applications to vote by mail to voters, even if they qualify.
SB 7 would also increase access for partisan poll watchers, including allowing them to shoot video of the ballot counting process.
The bill has come under fire by Texas companies like American Airlines, who liken the bill to a similar law passed in Georgia that caused Major League Baseball to pull its All-Star Game from Atlanta.
Addressing criticism against Republican-led efforts to improve what he has called a vulnerable voting system, Patrick also praised increased voter turnout in Texas since 2016.READ MORE: North Texas Man Moses Moreira Pleads Guilty To Involvement In Multi-Million Dollar International Fraud Scheme
“I haven’t seen this story told anywhere. Texas has had one of the biggest increases in voter turnout than any other states – under Republican leadership,” said Patrick.
CBS 11 Political Reporter Jack Fink will have reaction later today on the Lt. Gov’s speech.
MORE NEWS: Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines