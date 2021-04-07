DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own, clerical supervisor Umeka T. Myers for theft.
“Accountability is a core value in our department and we will continue to provide transparency to the community when these types of situations occur,” said Sheriff Marian Brown.READ MORE: Dallas SWAT Called To Rescue Assault Victim Held Hostage At Convenience Store
Deputies arrested Myers on April 7 for theft of property over $2500.00 but under $30,000 after an audit of the Vault Section showed discrepancies.
Police said her charge was enhanced due to Myers’ status as a public servantREAD MORE: Candlelight Vigil Planned Tonight For Towhid Family Killed In Allen Murder-Suicide
Myers, who has worked at the Sheriff’s Office for 26 years, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
She posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Dallas County Jail.MORE NEWS: Son Inspires Texas Mother Hannah Lowe To Raise $2M For Research Into Rare, Fatal Genetic Condition