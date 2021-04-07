NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own, clerical supervisor Umeka T. Myers for theft.

“Accountability is a core value in our department and we will continue to provide transparency to the community when these types of situations occur,” said Sheriff Marian Brown.

Deputies arrested Myers on April 7 for theft of property over $2500.00 but under $30,000 after an audit of the Vault Section showed discrepancies.

Police said her charge was enhanced due to Myers’ status as a public servant

Myers, who has worked at the Sheriff’s Office for 26 years, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

She posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Dallas County Jail.

