DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own, clerical supervisor Umeka T. Myers, for theft.
"Accountability is a core value in our department and we will continue to provide transparency to the community when these types of situations occur," said Sheriff Marian Brown.
Deputies arrested Myers on April 7 for theft of property over $2,500.00 but under $30,000 after an audit of the Vault Section showed discrepancies. Officials said the Vault Section houses inmate property and their monies.
Her charge was enhanced due to Myers’ status as a public servant, the sheriff’s office said.
Myers, who has worked at the sheriff's office for 26 years, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
She posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Dallas County Jail.