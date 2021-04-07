DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A convenience store manager, who was assaulted and held hostage, had to rescued by a Dallas police SWAT team just after midnight on April 7.

The incident happened in the 7500 block of South Westmoreland Road.

Police say when officers arrived witnesses told them that a man, later identified as 30-year-old Deandre Levels, had come into the store and caused a ‘disturbance’ with several customers.

Witnesses said at some point Levels got into a fistfight with a clerk working at the store. The employee an into a back office space, where Levels allegedly followed, trapped him in the space and continued with the assault.

Police say the store clerk, who has not been identified, was stabbed several times.

A SWAT team was called in and after making entry was able to get the clerk to safety and arrest Levels.

The convenience store is at the site of a Chevron gas station. After the incident the company released the following statement —

“We are aware of the tragic events that unfolded at an independently owned and operated Chevron station overnight in Dallas, TX. We appreciate and commend the lifesaving actions of law enforcement and the employees during the incident. We are working with the owner of the retail station to ensure information is shared with appropriate law enforcement agencies. We do not have access to the video footage. Please contact the station owner or law enforcement officials directly.”