PECOS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A new migrant facility has opened in West Texas and welcomed its first group of unaccompanied minors.
On Monday buses dropped off 125 migrant children at the holding facility in Pecos, just southwest of Odessa.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) set up the Pecos facility specifically to handle teenagers. The children arriving are between 13 and 17 years old.
Staff members held up signs welcoming the youngsters as they arrived.
The teens received a medical check and were provided clothing, snacks and toiletries. Everyone arriving was also tested for COVID-19 and will be placed under quarantine for seven days.
HHS officials hope the Pecos facility will hold the teens for no more than 35 days, but admit that target could change.