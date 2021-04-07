DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police arrested a 16-year-old for the alleged murder of Dangelo Roane, 29, at 6415 Melody Lane.
Roane was found dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment at the East Town Apartments on April 4.READ MORE: Siblings Arrested For Crash In Frisco That Killed 2 Elderly Victims
Neighbors told officers they heard possible gunfire at around 11 p.m. the night before Roane’s body was found.READ MORE: People Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine Without Appointment At Dallas Site
The juvenile was taken to the Dallas Police Headquarters, where he was interviewed by a detective. He was subsequently transported to Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.MORE NEWS: Texas Gov. Abbott Says State Agencies Reporting Child Abuse, Sexual Assault At San Antonio Migrant Facility