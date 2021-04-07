FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenage siblings were arrested Wednesday after a crash that killed two elderly people in Frisco nearly two weeks ago, police said.

Jaden Walker, 19, and Jade Walker, 19, were charged with two counts of manslaughter after police believe they were speeding in separate vehicles prior to the crash.

Police said they responded to the crash on Saturday, March 27, at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard.

Police said they believe the siblings were traveling at speeds of around 90 to 100 mph when they struck a Lexus SUV, killing 76-year-old Jacquelyn Buhler and 79-year-old Clarence Buhler.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. If convicted, the two Walkers face between two to 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000 for each manslaughter charge.

The Frisco Police Department reminded the community about tragedies surrounding speeding. A crash in February 2020 at the same intersection killed three other people and involved a juvenile who was allegedly speeding.

“The deaths of Jacquelyn Buhler, Clarence Buhler, Divya Avula, Raja Gavini and Premnath Ramanatham were the result of criminal driving behavior involving speeds of over 80, 90 and 100 miles per hour by the suspects”, said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson. “These cases highlight the dangers that racing and excessive speeds pose to our community. As a department, we will continue to commit resources to ensuring the safety of motorists and to help prevent another family from having to mourn a loss of a loved one. I want to encourage motorists and residents if they observe this type of driving behavior to call us so that we can respond and take enforcement action if possible.”