BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting that left one person dead and four others critically injured at a business in Bryan, Texas, Thursday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened at a business called Kent Moore Cabinets near FM 2818 and Stone City Drive.
Police said one person died at the scene and four others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. An additional person was also transported for an asthma attack.
Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said they believe the suspect is an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets. Further details on the suspect were not immediately released.
An employee at the business told KBTX that around 100 people work inside the building where the shooting occurred. A motive is unknown at this time.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement on the shooting:
“I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”
The shooting incident also forced a nearby school, Jane Long Intermediate School, to go into lockdown but that has since been lifted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.