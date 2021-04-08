AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation recognizing April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Texas.

“Texans are not overcome when faced with adversity; together, we can protect the vulnerable, help victims find healing, and bring offenders to justice,” reads the Governor’s proclamation. “Our state is extremely grateful for the courage shown by survivors, who bravely share their stories and lend their voices to this cause, as well as for the many law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and organizations like the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, who continue to fight for the safety of all Texans. At this time, I encourage all Texans to join me in renewing our commitment to ending sexual assault and empowering survivors.”

April is a time for Texans to come together to build awareness around the issue of sexual assault and to recognize the courage of survivors throughout our nation and across the Lone Star State, a release said.

Gov. Abbott encouraged Texans to honor survivors in an effort to encourage healing and empowerment for victims of sexual violence.

Texans can also use the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultSurvivorsDay to share their support on social media, Abbott’s office said.

In January, the governor issued a proclamation recognizing Jan. 28 as Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas. House Bill 2298, authored by Representative Tan Parker during the 86th Legislative Session, then established it.

The Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force was established in 2019 under House Bill 1590 during the 86th Legislative Session.

The task force aims to ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative, and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across the state, Abbott’s office said.

The task force brings together both professionals and survivors who are focused on delivering system improvements on behalf of Texas sexual assault survivors.