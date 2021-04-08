GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday, 17 babies were born including two sets of twins at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center— Grapevine.
"I had no idea that many babies were born. I know the nurses said they were busy but I had no idea," newborn mother Kathleen Hall told CBS 11. "That came out afterward how many babies were around us!"
Their staff says the hospital usually averages six births a day. They nearly tripled that on Tuesday with eight girls and nine boys delivered. The nurse manager says she's not sure what's behind the sudden baby boom.
"I have been here for four years and have never seen anything like that. We have a lot of tenured team members here and I asked around, and for them it's extremely abnormal. I believe we've set a record," said nurse manager, Trracey Leeheers-Eaton.
There were also nine unexpected admissions on Tuesday. Staff members say, the majority of babies are already home with their families!