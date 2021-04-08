FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Front-line workers in Fort Worth are getting help at COVID-19 vaccination sites. More than 130 temporary employees have been added to ‘increase efficiency’ at two locations.
The workers are staffing vaccination clinics at Farrington Field and the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex. Some of their tasks include screening individuals, reviewing health question responses, checking patient consent forms, preparing vaccination cards and staffing the patient observation area.READ MORE: Bedford Police Investigating After Explosion Under Small Bridge, Suspect Detained
Officials say when additional allocations of COVID-19 vaccines began arriving in Tarrant County, they ramped up to recruit temporary workers needed to efficiently move thousands of patients through the vaccination process.
“Twenty-one days ago, the need for more staffing was discussed with our team, and since then we were able to hire 131 employees,” said Richard Zavala, director of the Park & Recreation Department. “We completed this task quickly with a great team of city employees who came together across departments for the greater good.”READ MORE: Governor Greg Abbott Proclaims April 2021 As Sexual Assault Awareness Month In Texas
The temporary employees are expected to work through the end of September.
Tarrant County Public Health maintains an online portal that allows individuals to easily register for a no-cost vaccine for residents with or without health insurance.MORE NEWS: Number Of Kids Crossing The Mexican Border Alone Hits All-Time High In March
Learn more about the vaccine process in Tarrant County. The City of Fort Worth website provides additional information about the vaccination process and other providers in the community.