NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Anyone up for a COVID shot and a beer? What’s On Tap in North Richland Hills offered up just that on Wednesday night.

The bar partnered with Glenview Professional Pharmacy for the ‘Shots & Brews’ event meant to get people vaccinated in a laid back atmosphere where the only line was to the bathroom.

“Yeah, as opposed to going across the street and having to be in line and all that stuff… when I heard they were doing this I said, ‘Yeah absolutely.’ “North Richland Hills resident Tom Fleischer told CBS 11 News.

He was one of more than a dozen who showed up for their Johnson & Johnson booster and a beer during the four and a half hour event.

Its concept puts a spin on a similar offers popping up around the country from pandemic-weary restaurants and bars giving away freebies and deals to customers who have received their COVID shots.

For example,Krispy Kreme has promised a free glazed doughnut every day for the rest of the year to anyone who presents a COVID vaccination card. And in New York, Nathan’s Famous handed out free hot dogs for a limited time at its Coney Island location to anyone on the same day they got their shot.

But giving customers a chance for a free jab and a light tab is pretty unique.

To be clear, you should check with your doctor to make sure that having an alcoholic beverage before or after your shot is a good idea.