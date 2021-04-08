NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an Animal Cruelty suspect who allegedly physically assaulted and killed two Pyrenees-type puppies at 2400 Dowdy Ferry Road.

The puppies were slain on April 7, 2021.

Police said the suspect was driving a silver Ford F150 full cab (4 doors) without license plates.

If you have any information on the suspect, please contact Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard, #7999, at (214) 670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.

