Neighbors Say Change Needed At Frisco Intersection Where 5 People Have Died Within A YearFive people have died in just over a year at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard in Frisco. One neighbor says he's heard and witnesses several close calls and crashes there.

30 minutes ago

1 Dead, 4 Critically Injured In Shooting At Business In Bryan, TexasAn active manhunt is underway after a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured at a business in Bryan, Texas, Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

35 minutes ago

Baby Boom! 17 Babies Delivered In One Day At Grapevine HospitalOn Tuesday, 17 babies were born including two sets of twins at The Baylor Scott and White Medical Center— Grapevine.

46 minutes ago