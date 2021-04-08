DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ryan Prager is a 6’2″ lefty that throws over 90 mph. He is also one of the top high school baseball prospects in North Texas.

“I’m trying to be a dog when I’m on the mound,” Prager said. “I’m trying to be like a bulldog. I’m locked in. I got one job and I’m gonna go compete.”

When it comes to competing and racking up strikeouts, the Hillcrest High School standout is in a league of his own.

Prager said, “Everything you put into the game, it gives back to you. So the more you can put in and show you are willing to get better, it will prove on the field.”

“He was averaging anywhere from 12 to 15 scouts,” Panthers head coach Ashley Moore said. “He had a high watermark here on a Saturday. He had 22 scouts. They see that bulldog mentality. What is there not to like about him?”

Prager will have a big decision to make in July. He is expected to be selected in this year’s MLB Draft. He has also committed to play his college baseball for Texas A&M.

“I gotta go be me,” Prager said. “All of that will take care of itself; whether it’s going the college route or the professional route.”

The 2021 MLB Draft will begin on July 11.