DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information about the fatal shooting of Christopher Michael Murzin, 53, to $50,000.
Murzin was found at Westbound LBJ Freeway (Interstate-20) before the S. Polk exit ramp in February.
Dallas Fire-Rescue took Murzin to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased on Feb. 11.
According to the witnesses, a small silver SUV may have been involved in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time.
Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Tonya. Mcdaniel, #8890, at 214-671-4236 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.
