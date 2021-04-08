GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas state trooper was shot while pursuing the suspect of a mass shooting at a business in Bryan that left one person dead and four other critically injured, officials said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the trooper was shot in Grimes County during a pursuit. The trooper is in serious but stable condition, according to the department.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 4 Critically Injured In Shooting At Business In Bryan, Texas
A DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition. 💙🙏🏼
— Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 8, 2021
The suspect was taken into custody. Further details have not yet been released.
The mass shooting in Bryan happened at a business called Kent Moore Cabinets near FM 2818 and Stone City Drive.
Police said one person died at the scene and four others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. An additional person was also transported for an asthma attack.
Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said they believe the suspect is an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets.MORE NEWS: Lance Armstrong's Son, Luke Charged With Sexual Assault From 2018
An employee at the business told KBTX that around 100 people work inside the building where the shooting occurred. A motive is unknown at this time.