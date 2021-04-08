NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Bryan, Grimes County, Kent Moore Cabinets, Shooting, Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas state trooper was shot while pursuing the suspect of a mass shooting at a business in Bryan that left one person dead and four other critically injured, officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the trooper was shot in Grimes County during a pursuit. The trooper is in serious but stable condition, according to the department.

The suspect was taken into custody. Further details have not yet been released.

The mass shooting in Bryan happened at a business called Kent Moore Cabinets near FM 2818 and Stone City Drive.

Police said one person died at the scene and four others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. An additional person was also transported for an asthma attack.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said they believe the suspect is an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets.

An employee at the business told KBTX that around 100 people work inside the building where the shooting occurred. A motive is unknown at this time.

