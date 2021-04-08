(CBSDFW.COM) – In the Rose Garden Thursday, President Joe Biden said he’s taking aim at what he called “ghost guns,” those that are homemade and don’t have serial numbers that can be traced. “Gun violence in this country is an epidemic.”

He wants major parts, which can be bought in a kit, to have serial numbers and for buyers to face background checks.

The president also said those who buy stabilizer braces to make their pistols more accurate to be required to submit their names to the Justice Department and pay a fee. “Nothing, nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the 2nd Amendment. They are phony arguments suggesting that these are second amendment rights at stake.”

In response, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that President Biden is “threatening our 2nd Amendment rights” and that “we will not allow this in Texas.”

During his state of the state address on Feb. 1, the governor said protecting Texans’ gun rights is an emergency item during this legislative session. “Texas must be a second amendment sanctuary state.”

So can Texas not enforce a federal gun law and President Biden’s new executive actions?

SMU constitutional law professor Dale Carpenter said yes. “That would be within the rights of the state of Texas because the state cannot be made simply an appendage of federal government law enforcement.”

Among the bills working its way through the legislature is proposed by State Sen. Bob Hall, of Van Zandt County. It would prevent Texas tax dollars from being used to enforce the any federal actions since January.

Carpenter said, “It does provide punishment for any state officials that participate in enforcement of federal law. It also provides that cities and counties can lose funding from the state of Texas.”

But he said the state cannot impede federal law enforcement officers or officials from carrying out federal laws in Texas.