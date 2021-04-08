Police: Multiple Victims In Shooting At Business In Bryan, Texas Police are currently working the scene of a shooting with multiple victims at a business in Bryan, Texas, Thursday afternoon, police said.

Neighbors Say Change Needed At Frisco Intersection Where 5 People Have Died Within A YearFive people have died in just over a year at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard in Frisco. One neighbor says he's heard and witnesses several close calls and crashes there.