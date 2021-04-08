PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sean Thomas Sloan of Weatherford Sunday, April 4, in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies were dispatched to the 7200-block of Comanche Trail around 11:30 a.m., where a neighbor reported witnessing the 28-year-old assaulting his 3-year-old husky dog named Shy.

“Animal cruelty cases are a top priority for my office,” said Sheriff Authier. “I believe we are charged with protecting those who cannot protect themselves. This includes children, the elderly and animals.”

The witness captured the incident on a cell phone video recording and showed it to deputies when they arrived on scene. It shows Sloan aggressively grabbing the dog as it was tethered in the front yard of the home. Sloan then struck the dog in the face and neck with a closed fist, contorting its neck, forcing its snout to touch its back, and struck it several additional times, law enforcement said.

The dog tried to escape Sloan, at which time, Sloan grabbed the dog’s muzzle and forced it to the ground while striking it on its rear right hip, face and neck several more times. The dog was able to get away from Sloan and ran under the house.

Sheriff’s deputies made contact with Sloan, who without prompting, immediately told deputies he had a “dispute” with his dog after it ate half of a chicken and he held it while he “only slapped” it three of four times. Deputies observed the chicken, which did have a minor puncture wound on its back but was otherwise uninjured, and walking around with other chickens at the home.

Another witness told deputies he observed Sloan, “about to break his neck, ” and “near [sic] killed him.”

Sloan was arrested on the charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals; torture. He was booked into the Parker County Jail where he remains on a $15,000 bond.

Sheriff Authier said animal control officers took custody of Shy from the scene directly to receive medical treatment from a local veterinarian.