By CBSDFW.com Staff
BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) — They say he detonated an explosive device in a drainage culvert, now a North Texas man is behind bars.

On April 8, police in Bedford arrested Nicholas Nelson for allegedly setting off the blast in the 2000 block of Forest Ridge Drive.

The 37-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of components of explosives.

(credit: Bedford Police Department)

Police say while there were no specific targeted individuals or injured parties, the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge relates to the risk posed to the public who were in the immediate area when the incident occurred.

Nelson has been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail. His bond has not been set. Federal authorities are assisting Bedford police with the ongoing investigation.

Police believe the explosion was an isolated incident.

