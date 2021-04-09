DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The MLK Food Park is in full effect thanks to the Real Estate Council and non-profit organization Better Block.
This community space will serve Forest District residents with opportunities to experience local vendors all while enjoying the outdoors. The event includes seating areas, several food trucks which will be different each week and live music. Anyone is welcome to join the event for free — food is the only cost.
The Real Estate Council says the main goal of this event is to encourage more relaxed policies for mobile food vendors. If this trial is a success, the city of Dallas could extend the MLK Food Park.
"This is a neighborhood that has suffered from disinvestment for decades! So, not only are we having this food park — which is a one month demonstration— for what could really be but also having a display of change that's going on in the neighborhood," said Felicia Pierson, senior director of community investment for the Real Estate Council.
The MLK Food Park Will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until May 2, 2021.